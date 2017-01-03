Davis Police Arrest Suspected Serial ...

Davis Police Arrest Suspected Serial Public Masturbator

5 hrs ago

Police say 24-year-old Darren Dockter, of Sacramento, would would expose himself in his car around downtown Davis. Sometimes, police say, he would pull up to women and do it in front of them.

