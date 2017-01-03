Davis Police Arrest Suspected Serial Public Masturbator
Police say 24-year-old Darren Dockter, of Sacramento, would would expose himself in his car around downtown Davis. Sometimes, police say, he would pull up to women and do it in front of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|56 min
|Heartz1453
|70
|How to recover Deleted Files from Motorola G4 I...
|2 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Sacramento Hospital Worker Arrested in Teen Pat... (May '08)
|9 hr
|whatdumbasses
|16
|Review: Dos Rios Homes Housing Prjct (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|RealKing
|49
|Recover Photos, Contacts, Messages from Galax...
|23 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|My truck is giving me problems (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ_*
|5
|Android Screen Lock Removal
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC