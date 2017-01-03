Darrell Steinberg shares his vision for Sacramentoa s future

Related stories: Is Darrell Steinberg a lock to become the next mayor? Respect, money, vision, likeability - does the former pro tem really want to be top boss of weak-mayor Sacramento? Darrell Steinberg has, obviously, held higher offices, but in some ways it seems as though Sacramento's new mayor has been prepping for this particular role his entire political life. Steinberg, 57, got his start on the Sacramento City Council, where he served from 1992 to 1998 before moving on to the California State Assembly , and then the California State Senate, where he was the president pro tempore from 2008 to 2014.

