Crane operator charged in deaths of son, other worker
A crane operator faces manslaughter charges in the 2014 deaths of his son and another worker at a Northern California bridge construction site. The Sacramento Bee reported Sunday that Mark Porter was arraigned last month in Yolo County Superior Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter.
