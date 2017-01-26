Cousins get life terms in 1973 shotgun slayings of 2 girls
In this Sept. 20, 2016 file photo, Larry Don Patterson is arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder in Yuba County Superior Court, in Marysville, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|6 hr
|Chomper
|7
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|6 hr
|Roudy The Second
|37
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|12 hr
|Well Well
|61
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ...
|17 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Big&Tall Carl Banks Jersey
|Jan 23
|Jonny
|1
|Best Apps for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
|Jan 22
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|Jan 21
|sdff
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC