Contra Costa sheriff's deputy arreste...

Contra Costa sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in house party shooting

44 min ago

A Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder after he fired shots at several people following a dispute at a house party in Sacramento, police said. The deputy, Kyle Rowland, was one of several people attending the house party on Friday in the 1100 block of G Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

