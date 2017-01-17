Contra Costa sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in house party shooting
A Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder after he fired shots at several people following a dispute at a house party in Sacramento, police said. The deputy, Kyle Rowland, was one of several people attending the house party on Friday in the 1100 block of G Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
