Contra Costa Sheriff's deputy accused...

Contra Costa Sheriff's deputy accused of shooting inside Sacramento home

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a suspect with a firearm and causing a disturbance at a home on G Street around 1:58 a.m. The man had been identified as 23-year-old Kyle Rowland of Sacramento. Rowland was detained by officers without the use of force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ... 1 hr Dudley 6
Earn $1000 Per Sale Working 4 Hours A Week 18 hr jakzre 1
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) 22 hr LI_NY 5,443
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) Sat Your Service Prov... 73
have hotel room, theres room for female for free Sat Browneye1234 5
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Fri yourpoint 80
How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit... Fri fghvgfh 3
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC