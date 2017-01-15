Contra Costa County Sheriffa s Deputy Arrested in Connection to Sacramento Shooting
A Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a house party on Friday, according to police. On Friday, Sacramento police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on G Street about 1:58 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man fitting the description who had been restrained by another citizen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Earn $1000 Per Sale Working 4 Hours A Week
|6 hr
|lol
|2
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|LI_NY
|5,443
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Your Service Prov...
|73
|have hotel room, theres room for female for free
|Sat
|Browneye1234
|5
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Fri
|yourpoint
|80
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|Fri
|fghvgfh
|3
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Jan 12
|Dave
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC