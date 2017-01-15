Contra Costa County Sheriffa s Deputy...

Contra Costa County Sheriffa s Deputy Arrested in Connection to Sacramento Shooting

A Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a house party on Friday, according to police. On Friday, Sacramento police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on G Street about 1:58 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man fitting the description who had been restrained by another citizen.

