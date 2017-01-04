Cleanup Underway After Storm Hits Sac...

Cleanup Underway After Storm Hits Sacramento Region

Many of us woke up Wednesday morning to our local neighborhood streets covered with leaves, branches and other debris from the sizable storm overnight. "They are a mess," said Steve Hoffman a retired local.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at January 04 at 2:37PM PST

