CHP: 2 Motorcyclists Injured after Hitting Runaway BBQ Smoker on I-80
The California Highway Patrol of North Sacramento reports that a smoker separated from the hitch of a pickup truck as it was being hauled down Interstate 80 near Watt Avenue. The black trailer was hard to spot as it traveled eastbound down the dark road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
