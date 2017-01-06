Chipotle sued over photo?
A California woman is suing the Mexican Grill for $2 billion, and has accused the chain of using a photo of her dining at the restaurant in several promotional materials-- without obtaining her consent. Leah Caldwell, of Sacramento, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a job, the free rides over
|2 hr
|efoster68
|14
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|10 hr
|Genl Forrest
|77
|How to Recover Snapchat Photos/Videos on Android
|22 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|22 hr
|Rufus Hanson
|13
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|23 hr
|Sgt Preston
|70
|Man identified after police say he was electroc... (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Lea Flowers
|5
|How to Recover Deleted Data after Factory Reset...
|Wed
|Tjkkelt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC