Chipotle sued over photo?

Chipotle sued over photo?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A California woman is suing the Mexican Grill for $2 billion, and has accused the chain of using a photo of her dining at the restaurant in several promotional materials-- without obtaining her consent. Leah Caldwell, of Sacramento, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get a job, the free rides over 2 hr efoster68 14
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 10 hr Genl Forrest 77
How to Recover Snapchat Photos/Videos on Android 22 hr rachelhot 1
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... 22 hr Rufus Hanson 13
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 23 hr Sgt Preston 70
News Man identified after police say he was electroc... (Feb '11) Thu Lea Flowers 5
How to Recover Deleted Data after Factory Reset... Wed Tjkkelt 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at January 06 at 11:25AM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,026

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC