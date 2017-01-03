Capital Fellows Programs accepting applications

The nationally recognized Capital Fellows Programs administered by the Center for California Studies at California State University, Sacramento, announces the availability of applications for the California Senate Fellows, Executive Fellowship Program, Jesse M. Unruh Assembly Fellowship Program and Judicial Administration Fellowship Program. These fellowships offer the opportunity to work for 10-11 months as a full-time paid staff member in the California State Assembly, California State Senate, California Executive Branch or the California Judiciary.

