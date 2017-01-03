Californiaa s megastorm: Rain, snow, and floods expected Saturday
Northern California, the San Joaquin Valley and foothills are bracing for potential flooding this weekend, as a massive weather system known as an atmospheric river builds off the coast. Forecasters say that by Monday, rainfall and river flows could reach totals not seen in more than a decade.
