Californiaa s Largest Public Employee...

Californiaa s Largest Public Employee Union Approves Contract

18 hrs ago

Spokesman Mike Roth confirmed Thursday that members of the Service Employees International Union Local 1000 had ratified the agreement reached in December. The Legislature must approve the contract before it can take effect.

