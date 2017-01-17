California water suppliers seek end t...

California water suppliers seek end to emergency conservation regulation

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Nearly half of the state is out of drought as much of Northern California has been socked with one of its wettest years in decades. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Water Resources announced plans to increase water deliveries from Northern California via the State Water Project from 45 to 60 percent of requests to 29 contractors from Plumas to San Diego counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time Left For Political Correctness 1 hr Roudy The Second 29
News Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus... 5 hr Jaimie 3
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) 5 hr letalestrange 81
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) 11 hr Too Kleeno darn 5,444
How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P... 16 hr fghvgfh 2
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax... 16 hr asdfs 4
How to Recover Hangouts Messages on Android 18 hr rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,250 • Total comments across all topics: 278,065,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC