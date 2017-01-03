California Republican challenges stat...

California Republican challenges state's hiring of Eric Holder to fight Trump policies

15 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

SACRAMENTO, Calif.- A California Republican state lawmaker is challenging the legality of a move by Democrats in the legislature to hire former US Attorney General Eric Holder to help in any legal battles with President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Assembly member Kevin Kiley has requested a formal ruling from state lawyers on whether the decision by Democratic legislative leaders to hire Holder and his firm, Covington & Burling, for $25,000 a month violated a provision in the state's constitution that bans hiring outside counsel for work the state's own lawyers can do.

