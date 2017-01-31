California lawmakers eye statewide immigration sanctuary
State Sen. President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, responds to a lawmakers question concerning his bill to prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities during a hearing of the Senate Public Safety Committee, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The committee approved De Leon's measure, SB54, that has been introduced less than a week after President Donald Trump's signed an order threatening to withdraw some federal grants from jurisdictions that bar official from communicating with federal authorities about someone's immigration status.
