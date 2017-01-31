California lawmakers eye statewide im...

California lawmakers eye statewide immigration sanctuary

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

State Sen. President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, responds to a lawmakers question concerning his bill to prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities during a hearing of the Senate Public Safety Committee, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The committee approved De Leon's measure, SB54, that has been introduced less than a week after President Donald Trump's signed an order threatening to withdraw some federal grants from jurisdictions that bar official from communicating with federal authorities about someone's immigration status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi... 10 hr Eliot Rosewater 8
Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08) Sun Jim P 29
Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access... Jan 27 Your Service Prov... 1
News Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests Jan 26 Chomper 7
Time Left For Political Correctness Jan 26 Roudy The Second 37
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington Jan 26 Well Well 61
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ... Jan 26 Well Well 3
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,577 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC