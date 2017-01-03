California lawmaker promises response...

California lawmaker promises response to Oakland fire

SACRAMENTO A California senator says she plans to introduce legislation to prevent more tragedies like the deadly fire that killed 36 people in Oakland last month. Democratic Sen. Nancy Skinner of Berkeley said Thursday that she's still working on details of the legislation but she wants to ensure that artist workspaces are preserved.

