California hires ex-Attorney General Holder to fight Trump
There are 4 comments on the KTVN Reno story from 11 hrs ago, titled California hires ex-Attorney General Holder to fight Trump.
Vowing to protect California's values and constitutional g... . FILE-- In this May 19, 2016 file photo, State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, addresses the Senate in Sacramento, Calif.
#1 6 hrs ago
Calif will be the big loser here.What a waste of taxpayer money.Calif used to be a tourist destination but nobody wants to go there anymore.The democrats should spend more time supporting the farm labour party instead of playing immigration authorities
#2 5 hrs ago
#3 4 hrs ago
No need to fight. Let California go it alone without Federal Funding. They'll be running out of fresh water supplies in a few years and begging the government for billions of dollars annually to desalinize ocean water, or melt the snows and pipe water from the sierra Madres and San Gabriel Mountains. In either case the annual cost will be in the billions. Good luck California. We can tool up Cuba and Mexico to grow our winter produce.
#4 4 hrs ago
"regarding potential actions of the federal government that may be of concern to the state of California"
Maybe they want to leave the Union, especially regarding federal immigration laws they choose to ignore.
Otherwise, wouldn't their existing Attorney General be able to handle Washington, D.C. together with the rest of the other states ??
