California governor preps to release ...

California governor preps to release budget amid uncertainty

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

In this May 13, 2016 file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown gestures to a chart showing the unpredictable capital gains revenues as he discusses his revised 2016-17 state budget plan in Sacramento, Calif. Brown will release his proposed state budget on Jan. 10, 2017, outlining his spending priorities during a period of deep uncertainty about California's finances as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LG Data Recovery Â– How to Recover Deleted Files... 2 hr rachelhot 1
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 4 hr Foghorn Leghorn 82
Get a job, the free rides over 4 hr P Ledbetter 19
Time Left For Political Correctness 11 hr Economics 101 14
Universal $15 A Day Starts Feb 2 16 hr Genl Forrest 2
Research study for Sacramento residents ($40 fo... 16 hr trumppnutz 4
How to Recover Snapchat Photos/Videos on Android Jan 5 rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at January 08 at 8:39PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,767

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC