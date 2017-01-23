California attorney general nominee faces final hurdle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In their first official action since Donald Trump became president, California lawmakers are poised vote Monday on confirming an attorney general nominee who has vowed to defend the state's liberal policies against the Trump administration and the Republican Congress Xavier Becerra, who is expected to easily clear this last hurdle in California's heavily Democratic Legislature, says he will fight any federal law he believes infringes on the rights of Californians.

