CA: Sacramento RT Caught Off Guard by...

CA: Sacramento RT Caught Off Guard by Crowds at Women's March

Jan. 23--Sacramento Regional Transit officials acknowledge they were caught off guard by the large number of people taking light-rail trains to the Women's March on Sacramento on Saturday -- leading to jammed trains, long waits and frustration among some riders. "We were expecting a march of half the size it turned out to be," RT operations manager Mark Lonergan said.

