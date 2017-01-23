CA: Sacramento RT Caught Off Guard by Crowds at Women's March
Jan. 23--Sacramento Regional Transit officials acknowledge they were caught off guard by the large number of people taking light-rail trains to the Women's March on Sacramento on Saturday -- leading to jammed trains, long waits and frustration among some riders. "We were expecting a march of half the size it turned out to be," RT operations manager Mark Lonergan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|11 hr
|Roudy The Second
|35
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|13 hr
|Luz Morales
|65
|Big&Tall Carl Banks Jersey
|15 hr
|Jonny
|1
|Best Apps for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
|Sun
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|Sat
|sdff
|5
|How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P...
|Sat
|asdfs
|3
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|Sat
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC