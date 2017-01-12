Big river moves water every which way...

Big river moves water every which way during flood control

15 hrs ago

The Sacramento River is rolling in all its glory this week, with 36,000 cubic feet per second of water planned to be released at Lake Shasta beginning today. Wednesday the water flow was 19,000 cubic feet per second, and 14,000 the day before.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at January 12 at 9:32AM PST

