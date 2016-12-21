Biblio File: History of Highway 99 is tale of transformation
Old US99 was, according to Siskiyou County writer and publisher Jill Livingston, “the expedient way to move people and truckloads of locally grown produce up and down the state through the heartland. The Main Street of California.” The state highway system began construction in 1912; in 1925, thanks to a new Federal numbering system for US Highways, US99, “emblazoned on a white porcelain sign,” came into existence.
