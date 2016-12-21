Biblio File: History of Highway 99 is...

Biblio File: History of Highway 99 is tale of transformation

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Old US99 was, according to Siskiyou County writer and publisher Jill Livingston, “the expedient way to move people and truckloads of locally grown produce up and down the state through the heartland. The Main Street of California.” The state highway system began construction in 1912; in 1925, thanks to a new Federal numbering system for US Highways, US99, “emblazoned on a white porcelain sign,” came into existence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Animal abuser back in California July 2009 (Jul '09) 6 hr HNemanic 8
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 11 hr Genl Forrest 65
Sacramento Sux Fri The 411 1
The Real Victory Outreach International Ministries (Apr '09) Fri Rev Ike 242
Easy Ways to Retrieve Deleted Contacts, Photos,... Dec 29 lionheart 3
How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit... Dec 29 rachelhot 1
Time Left For Political Correctness Dec 29 EVille Ed 10
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,582 • Total comments across all topics: 277,517,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC