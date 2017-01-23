Backpage.com lawyers want executives' pimping charges tossed

In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo from left, Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer, former owner James Larkin, COO Andrew Padilla, and former owner Michael Lacey, are sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, prior to testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing into Backpage.com's alleged facilitation of online sex trafficking. Ferrer, Lacy and Larkin appeared in Sacramento Superior Court Tuesday, Jan. 24 to face renewed charges that include pimping, conspiracy and money laundering.

