Backpage.com lawyers want executives' pimping charges tossed
In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo from left, Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer, former owner James Larkin, COO Andrew Padilla, and former owner Michael Lacey, are sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, prior to testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing into Backpage.com's alleged facilitation of online sex trafficking. Ferrer, Lacy and Larkin appeared in Sacramento Superior Court Tuesday, Jan. 24 to face renewed charges that include pimping, conspiracy and money laundering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ...
|2 hr
|Tjkkelt
|2
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|11 hr
|Feather River Fred
|66
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Mon
|Roudy The Second
|35
|Big&Tall Carl Banks Jersey
|Mon
|Jonny
|1
|Best Apps for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
|Sun
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|Jan 21
|sdff
|5
|How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P...
|Jan 21
|asdfs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC