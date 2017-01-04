Attorney General Eric Holder Announces Changes In Prosecution Of Low Level Drug Offenders
AUGUST 12: U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the 2013 America Bar Association annual meeting on August 12, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Attorney Holder announced plans for major changes in the sentencing of certain drug-related crimes in an effort to reduce overcrowding in the nationA*s prisons.
