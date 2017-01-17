Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
There are 14 comments on the The Daily Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington. In it, The Daily Star reports that:
A limousine burns during a protest in reaction to the inauguration of US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on January 20, 2017. Photo: AFP Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups are set to converge on Washington Saturday to send a defiant message to America's new president, Donald Trump.
#1 16 hrs ago
I see the morons are marching against President Trump.
#3 16 hrs ago
so much for those who claim to be tolerant and against violence. those economic terrorists do what they claim to be against all do to knowing they may not ever have to pay the cost,or face felony charges as they deserve.
they need to be charged and jailed, then taught what a peaceful protest looks like as well as forced to clean up their mess and pay all costs.
#4 15 hrs ago
Acts of violence against others or destruction of others' property is self-defeating and a demonstration only of pointlessly criminal behavior.
Protesters, protest anything with which you disagree, but do it in ways that validate your position rather than acting like a mob of foolish criminal idiots!
#5 9 hrs ago
No. They do not need to be charged with crimes. The solution to this type situations is not more law enforcement, courts, jail, etc. That has been proven over and over and over again to be the route to their ultimate victory. Solution is to get the cops out of the way. Then let Bikers for Trump or some similar right minded group handle the rioters. Because, ultimately, criminals like the rioters are reliant on law enforcement to protect them. Remove that protection, and they're done for.
#6 6 hrs ago
I think it is best to just let the riot. It will show the rest of the country how destructive they are and that they need some kind of control. It will turn people against their movement
#8 5 hrs ago
they are waste of air,just terrorists of no value.
#9 5 hrs ago
still waiting for the riot.
#10 4 hrs ago
I guess you never read the article where 250 were arrested for felony rioting. But then can you read?
#12 3 hrs ago
I can read where there were millions taking part and your b!tchin' about 250! Why that's less that are arrested at a concert. You gotta be one of them sheeple that believe everything the Orangatang Man tells you. You gotta get your mind right Roudy! and your name too. It's Rowdy like
Rowdy Roddy Piper, who's no Trump Sheeple by-the-way.
#13 2 hrs ago
Trump is the president of the US. You do not have the power to change that fact. What you say on here makes no difference. None. In fact if everybody in California had voted for Hillary , Trump would still be the president. Now you got to live with it, like it or not. It does not bother me that you don`t like it, I did not like it that Obama was president and that did not bother you. So get used to it , Trump is there for four years, if he makes the Rust Belt happy he will be there for 8 years if not he won`t . Nothing you can do about it. Live with it .
California does not run the country , you might think that but you don`t, get used to it.
#14 2 hrs ago
Sorry, but the Western front doesn't consider his azzholiness our president. California nor any of the Western front want to run the US, least of all the rust belt, sun belt, cotton belt. We are about to embark on a great adventure, 4 yrs or less of fighting Herr Trump. Believe it or not many here kind of look forward to it.
#15 2 hrs ago
What upsets these anti-Trump people the most is his statement that he, our allies and our new allies are going to eradicate Islamic terrorism from the face of the Earth. Leftist depend on violence, terror and implied violence to achieve their aims. Threatening extreme Islam is threatening the same people like the women marching and fantasizing about blowing up the White House, or trolling children because they've lost their humanity and have gone more insane every day to rationalize their killing babies by the millions for nothing more than convenience and slovenliness.
#16 1 hr ago
I guess it's Civil War 2.0 then.
So be it.
#17 1 hr ago
Spoken like a true crybaby
