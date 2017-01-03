Another winter storm set to pound the West
"Relentless rain and snow over much of the Western US will be reinvigorated by another powerful storm moving onshore late Tuesday," the National Weather Service said. California, Nevada and other parts of the West are already grappling with heavy snow, flooding and mudslides.
