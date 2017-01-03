Alert US Uber driver saves 16-year-old passenger from pimps
Two women got into his cab with the girl outside a house in Sacramento, California. Halfway to their destination - a Holiday Inn hotel in the suburbs - they asked Avila to turn up the music, another sign of something amiss.
