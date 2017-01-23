90th birthday open house

Elder will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Belpre Senior Citizens Center in Belpre. Elder was married to the late Naomi Geraldine Elder, and has four children, Jeff Elder of Sacramento, Calif., and Terri Reusser, Mark Elder and Julie Fries, all of Vincent; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

