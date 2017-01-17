$1.9 billion error adds to California deficit projection
In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his 2017-2018 state budget plan in Sacramento, Calif. Brown's administration miscalculated costs for the state Medi-Cal program by $1.9 billion last year, an oversight that contributed to Brown's projection of a deficit in the upcoming budget, officials have acknowledged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P...
|2 hr
|fghvgfh
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|2 hr
|asdfs
|4
|How to Recover Hangouts Messages on Android
|4 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Big Blue Flash of light near sacramento (May '11)
|8 hr
|Darth
|23
|How to Recover Tango Messages on Android
|10 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|11 hr
|EVille Ed
|24
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|12 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC