Vallejo police offer $25,000 reward i...

Vallejo police offer $25,000 reward in pawn shop shooting

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Vallejo police on Thursday released more detailed descriptions for two suspects sought in the fatal shooting of a pawn shop owner last week. Timothy Pult, 49, was fatally shot around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Pawn Advantage at 2581 Springs Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Real Victory Outreach International Ministries (Apr '09) 20 min Buster 316 241
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 2 hr Bubblegum6390 64
Easy Ways to Retrieve Deleted Contacts, Photos,... 18 hr lionheart 3
How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit... 20 hr rachelhot 1
Time Left For Political Correctness Thu EVille Ed 10
News Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07) Thu Roy Rodriquez 30
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) Wed Sgt Preston 65
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,937

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC