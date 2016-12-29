Vallejo police offer $25,000 reward in pawn shop shooting
Vallejo police on Thursday released more detailed descriptions for two suspects sought in the fatal shooting of a pawn shop owner last week. Timothy Pult, 49, was fatally shot around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Pawn Advantage at 2581 Springs Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Real Victory Outreach International Ministries (Apr '09)
|20 min
|Buster 316
|241
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|2 hr
|Bubblegum6390
|64
|Easy Ways to Retrieve Deleted Contacts, Photos,...
|18 hr
|lionheart
|3
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|20 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Thu
|EVille Ed
|10
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Thu
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Sgt Preston
|65
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC