Uber driver saved teen passenger from pimps in California, police say
Uber driver Keith Avila picked up a passenger who looked like a 12-year-old girl in a short skirt on Monday night. That was the first sign that something was off, he would say later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Animal abuser back in California July 2009 (Jul '09)
|9 min
|Howard
|7
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|6 hr
|Splits2898
|66
|Sacramento Sux
|Fri
|The 411
|1
|The Real Victory Outreach International Ministries (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Rev Ike
|242
|Easy Ways to Retrieve Deleted Contacts, Photos,...
|Thu
|lionheart
|3
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Dec 29
|EVille Ed
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC