Uber driver reports suspicious behavi...

Uber driver reports suspicious behavior. His passengers now face child sex charges.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The quick thinking of an Uber driver in his second month on the job helped police save a 16-year-old girl and led to the arrests of two women on pimping and pandering charges. In a drive that took less than 15 minutes, Uber driver Keith Avila first noticed the girl in the front seat - who he took for 12 years old -was wearing a very short skirt that did not seem age appropriate, he told KCRA in Sacramento .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 1 hr ThomasA 63
Time Left For Political Correctness 8 hr EVille Ed 10
News Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07) 16 hr Roy Rodriquez 30
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 22 hr Sgt Preston 65
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Wed huntcoyotes 12
News Riot involving 100 prisoners rocks California p... Wed Birds Landing Bob 5
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Samsung Gala... Tue rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,786

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC