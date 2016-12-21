Uber driver reports suspicious behavior. His passengers now face child sex charges.

The quick thinking of an Uber driver in his second month on the job helped police save a 16-year-old girl and led to the arrests of two women on pimping and pandering charges. In a drive that took less than 15 minutes, Uber driver Keith Avila first noticed the girl in the front seat - who he took for 12 years old -was wearing a very short skirt that did not seem age appropriate, he told KCRA in Sacramento .

