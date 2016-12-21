Taxing legal marijuana sales not as easy as it sounds
One of the common selling points for regulating and legalizing cannabis has been the government's ability to tax the industry to generate potentially billions of dollars in new revenue. However, regulators' ability to enforce these new tax laws are being complicated in California by a combination of federal restrictions on access to banking and the novelty of a regulated cannabis industry.
