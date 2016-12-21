Still missing
The government cloak of silence regarding the hospitals, doctors and adoption agencies that colluded in the disappearance of more than a thousand children will remain in place. Last week's declassification of some 400,000 sealed documents from several state commissions of inquiry into the so-called Missing Yemenite Children Affair is welcome, but still inconclusive.
