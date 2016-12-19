Sacramento Woman Scared After Tire Slashed and Black Lives Matter Signs Vandalized Repeatedly
But it's what's sitting in the grass at Kimberly Bell's home that's getting attention in the Elmhurst neighborhood. Bell says Sunday night she put a new Black Lives Matter sign in her yard, this time, with a surveillance camera pointed at it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
