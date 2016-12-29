Sacramento to Open Warming Shelter as...

Sacramento to Open Warming Shelter as Overnight Temperatures Dip

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

No sleeping bag, tent, or sweatshirt will keep you warm enough when the temperatures dip below 40 degrees this week. That's why Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says he's dedicated himself to making sure the homeless have a place to go on the coldest of nights.

