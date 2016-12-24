Sacramento Organization Surprises Grocery Shoppers With Holiday Gifts
Unity of Sacramento members delivered stockings full of goodies, which included toys for kids and scarves for the winter, to the grocery store. The organization even paid for everyone's Christmas dinner grocery bills.
