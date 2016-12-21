Sacramento man, 85, dies after assaul...

Sacramento man, 85, dies after assault at gas station

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

An 85-year-old man died just several hours after he was attacked and hit in the face several times while pumping gas at a gas station in Sacramento County, deputies said Tuesday. Lawrence Windham, of Sacramento, pulled up to a gas pump just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the AM/PM inn the 3900 block of Watt Avenue when a man parked nearby confronted Windham, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

