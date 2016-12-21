Sacramento groups spend Christmas Eve helping those in need
Volunteers with the American Muslim Voice Foundation kick-started Christmas Eve by cooking up 1,000 meals for the homeless of Sacramento. "They are forgotten and this is Christmas Eve and during Christmas our fellow Christians are busy with families so we saw the need here," AMV President Khalid Saleed said.
