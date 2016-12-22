sacramento cover
Trump, K.J., pie, bad charities and all the other losers of SN&R's annual awards for everything mean, awful and sad! Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson left office with a huge political victory - so why haven't you heard about it? Don't panic; we've got a plan for how you can keep your family occupied after the presents are unwrapped. Denzel Washington's third effort as director will surely spark debate about whether stage-to-film adaptations need to "open up."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|4 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Wed
|Trump your President
|21
|Joey Buttafucco Ends Jail Term for Ammunition C... (May '07)
|Wed
|Ferrerman
|21
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Tue
|R Fire
|7,091
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|Jihosoft Android Data Recovery Free
|Dec 19
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ...
|Dec 18
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC