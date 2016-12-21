Sacramento County Sheriffa s Departme...

Sacramento County Sheriffa s Department apprehensive about the drone age

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: NewsReview.com

Drone racing's flight club As the aerial sport readies for its California State Fair debut, our writer checks out the scene. It was a potential security breach that jail officials described in immediate terms: Unmanned drones with the ability to airdrop drugs, small weapons, cellphones and other contraband to inmates held within Sacramento County correctional facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... 4 hr Kiss6729 6
Black Betty (Jul '07) Fri Domenik 83
News California's new legislative session begins wit... Fri Trump your President 25
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento Fri OVE 14
How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7... Thu rachelhot 1
News Joey Buttafucco Ends Jail Term for Ammunition C... (May '07) Dec 21 Ferrerman 21
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Dec 20 R Fire 7,091
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,969

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC