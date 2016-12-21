Regulators reject new California death penalty proposal

SACRAMENTO >> In a one-page notice issued Wednesday, the state Office of Administrative Law rejected a new proposal from California officials to execute death row inmates using one of four different drugs or the gas chamber. The office notified the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in the notice that its proposed regulations do not meet the standards set out in government code and procedural requirements, but the notice does not spell out the reasons for the agency's conclusion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.