Reginald's Christmas miracle
Reginald Bali says today was his miracle day after finding his passport at The Fiji Times office where he intended to lodge his report. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 3:13PM IT felt like a Christmas miracle for a former Fiji resident here for a visit when he lost his passport and found it at the Fiji Times when he came to report it missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|3 min
|Tommy
|7
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|27 min
|ThomasA
|32
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|2 hr
|Coal is King
|2
|Black Betty (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Domenik
|83
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|Dec 23
|OVE
|14
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|Dec 22
|rachelhot
|1
|Joey Buttafucco Ends Jail Term for Ammunition C... (May '07)
|Dec 21
|Ferrerman
|21
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC