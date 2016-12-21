Picks & Pecks: Congratulations to Foxboro for fundraising
Congratulations to the hard fundraising work of the students at Foxboro Elementary, and special honors to students Noah Fernandez, Jason Karuzas and Lukas Marquez. The trio share a serious childhood disease: Type 1 diabetes.
