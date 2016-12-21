New year brings new laws in California
Sacramento, Cal.- Californians will face a multitude of new laws once the new year hits, many of which will impact daily life. The laws range from minimum wage to gun ownership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|2 hr
|Genl Forrest
|41
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|2 hr
|Genl Forrest
|6
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|14 hr
|Inquisitor
|7
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Sun
|threespeed
|5,435
|Black Betty (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Domenik
|83
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|Dec 23
|OVE
|14
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|Dec 22
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC