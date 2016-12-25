New California laws bump up minimum wage, tighten gun rules
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A higher minimum wage, a ban on using "Redskins" as the name of a school team or mascot, and new restrictions on assault weapons are among the latest California laws taking effect with the new year: California's minimum wage will increase from $10 an hour to $10.50 for businesses with 26 or more employees under SB3 by Sen. Mark Leno, D-San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|34 min
|R Fire
|5
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|38 min
|R Fire
|39
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|10 hr
|Inquisitor
|7
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Sun
|threespeed
|5,435
|Black Betty (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Domenik
|83
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|Dec 23
|OVE
|14
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|Dec 22
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC