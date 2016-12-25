New California laws bump up minimum w...

New California laws bump up minimum wage, tighten gun rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A higher minimum wage, a ban on using "Redskins" as the name of a school team or mascot, and new restrictions on assault weapons are among the latest California laws taking effect with the new year: California's minimum wage will increase from $10 an hour to $10.50 for businesses with 26 or more employees under SB3 by Sen. Mark Leno, D-San Francisco.

