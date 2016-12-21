New California laws bump up minimum w...

New California laws bump up minimum wage, further restrict phone use in cars and more

In this file photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Sacramento Businesses will be allowed to stock EpiPens used to treat people having life-threatening allergic reactions under AB1386, which allows pharmacies to dispense the devices to colleges, private businesses and other venues that have a plan in place for using them. SACRAMENTO >> A higher minimum wage, a ban on using “Redskins” as the name of a school team or mascot, and new restrictions on assault weapons and cellphone use in vehicles are among the latest California laws taking effect with the new year.

