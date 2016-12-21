Name droppers: Sac State picks Perez for vice provost job
Davis resident Steve Perez was named vice provost in the Office of Academic Affairs at California State University, Sacramento. His appointment starts on Jan. 2. Perez was selected from a pool of top finalists after a national search.
Read more at Davis Enterprise.
