Marijuana Grow Discovered at Sacramento Warehouse Fire
Police and firefighters are trying to find the owner of a Sacramento building that went up in flames Monday night -- right along with the pot grow inside. Crews say flames chewed through about 100 plants inside a small warehouse in the Arden area, at Auburn Boulevard and Frienza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|4 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Wed
|Trump your President
|21
|Joey Buttafucco Ends Jail Term for Ammunition C... (May '07)
|Wed
|Ferrerman
|21
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Tue
|R Fire
|7,091
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|Jihosoft Android Data Recovery Free
|Dec 19
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ...
|Dec 18
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC